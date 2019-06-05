Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
TIMOTHY J. DOOLEY

TIMOTHY J. DOOLEY Obituary
Timothy J. Dooley

Timothy J. Dooley, 57, a longtime resident of McHenry, passed away suddenly on May 30, 2019. A financial planner in the McHenry area for many years, Tim was very active in raising money for many local charities including his annual barbecue to benefit The Community Foundation for McHenry County (MCCF). In addition to his work for charity he was an avid traveler and golfer, he played over 200 courses around the world.

He was the loving father of Larissa and Logan Dooley. He is also survived by his parents, David and Gloria (Fergen) Dooley; and five siblings, David, Michael (Suzanne), Bill (Mara), Susan, and Dan (Cheryl).

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry.

Family and friends will gather from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at The Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 Bull Valley Road, McHenry on Saturday, June 8 with the Funeral Mass to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Tim to MCCF at www.mccfdn.org .

For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may share a condolence message or memory on-line with his family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 5, 2019
