Timothy Keough
Born: December 21, 1948; in Davenport, IA
Died: November 30, 2019; in Barrington, IL
Timothy Keough, 70, of Crystal Lake was born December 21, 1948 in Davenport, Iowa to Clyde and Winifred Keough. He passed away peacefully November 30, 2019 in Barrington, IL.
Timothy was drafted in 1968 to serve with the 1st Battallion; 69th Armored, 4th Infantry Division in Vietnam. Upon returning he joined the Carpenters Union in 1973 and worked for the Regional Counsel of Carpenters as a business agent and organizer for 12 years. He retired in 2014. Timothy was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Crystal Lake.
Survivors include his mother, Winifred Keough; brothers, Thomas of San Luis Obispo, CA, Casey of Houston, TX, and Kevin (Megan) of Portland, OR; sisters, Jeanne (Tom) Schwab of Davenport, IA, Kitty (Bill) Karmell of Deer Park, IL, and Molly (Jim) Kessler of Albuquerque, NM. He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde John Keough; and brother, Michael Keough.
Memorial visitation will be 10am until the funeral mass at 11am Saturday, December 14th at St. Anne Catholic Church, 120 N. Ela Street, Barrington.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Mayo Clinic, www.MayoClinic.org, or to St. Anne's House of Hope, 955 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich, IL 60047.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 8, 2019