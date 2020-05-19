Timothy McCormack
1943 - 2020
timothy t. mccormack

Born: April 15, 1943

Died: May 12, 2020

Timothy McCormack, of Ingleside, formerly of Johnsburg, passed away in the evening hours of Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Alden Long Grove Rehabilitation and Health Center. He was 77 years old.

Tim was born in Chicago, on April 15, 1943, son of Timothy L. McCormack and Mary Lois Tempel McCormack. He grew up in McHenry, graduated from McHenry High school with the class of 1961. After high school, he attended Marquette University in Milwaukee, graduating in 1965 with a bachelor's degree in business administration. While at Marquette, he was a member of Alpha Kappa Psi Fraternity. From 1965 to 1967, Tim served his country as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army where he was stationed in Okinawa and Vietnam. On September 13, 1970, Tim married Kristen Kory at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in McHenry.

Mr. McCormack was in sales for over 30 years, the majority in pharmaceutical sales for Merrell Dow, a subsidiary of Dow Chemical. He received the "Merrell Dow Man of the Year" Award in 1985. Tim was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Johnsburg and a former member of the Johnsburg Lions Club. He served on the board of directors of the McHenry County Family Services and Mental Health Board, as well as many other community organizations. Tim enjoyed boating, fishing, skiing, and cheering for the Chicago Bears and Marquette Basketball.

Tim is survived by his wife Kristen Kory of Ingleside, two children Kory (Joseph) Eernisse of Grafton, WI and Brendon McCormack of Ingleside. He is further survived by four grandchildren: Olivia, Cael, Logan and Brooklyn, siblings Thomas (Bonnie) McCormack, Michael (the late Carol) McCormack, Gail (Phil) Bucaro and Maureen (James) Schlobohm, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his grandson Keeghan McCormack.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a future date. He will be laid to rest in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Johnsburg.

The Eernisse Funeral Home, Port Washington, WI is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com


Published in Northwest Herald on May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eernisse Funeral Home
1600 West Grand Avenue
Port Washington, WI 53074
(262) 284-2601
