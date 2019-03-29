Northwest Herald Obituaries
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
Timothy P. Trotter

Timothy P. Trotter Obituary
Timothy P. Trotter

Timothy P. Trotter, 55, of Harvard, passed away at Mercy Harvard Hospital.

He was born February 26, 1964, in Chicago to John and Dolores (Weis) Trotter Sr.

Tim worked as a security officer for T.C. Industries in Crystal Lake, IL. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Timothy was an accomplished musician. He had a passion for playing the organ. Tim will be dearly missed by all that knew him.

Survivors include his parents John and Dolores Trotter Sr; brothers John (Connie) Trotter Jr., and Thomas E. (Cindy) Trotter; nieces and nephews Jacob Trotter and Nikki Goza, Ethan and Courtney Trotter; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Visitation will be 9:00 to 10:00 AM Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 206 E. Front St. Harvard, IL 60033. Inurnment will be at a later date in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

For more information call the funeral home at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 29, 2019
