Timothy P. Vergin
Born: November 26, 1960
Died: May 15, 2020
Timothy P. Vergin passed away on Friday May 15, 2020. He was born in Chicago IL, to the late Mary Ann Vergin (née Raymond) and the late Rudolf A Vergin on November 26, 1960. Timothy is survived by his children: Matthew (Elizabeth) Vergin, and Cayleigh Vergin, his grandchildren: Charlie Vergin and Aubrey Vergin, and his siblings: Rudolf J Vergin, Brian Vergin, and Linda Vergin. He is preceded in Death by his parents Mary Ann Vergin, and Rudolf A Vergin. He was an avid Blackhawks fan who enjoyed cooking, John Wayne movies, and spending time in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan with his family. His fondest memories were his time spent as a first responder with the Mount Prospect Fire Department, and his time as a head coach and president of the Cary-Grove Jr. Trojans Football League. Tim spent most of his life working as a commercial hardware salesman, and project manager. A private memorial will be held with close family members. Please remember Tim during this time and all the memories you have with him. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Cary Junior Trojans. Donations can be made in the fundraising section of the website caryjrtrojans.com. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information log onto www.strangfuneral.org or call (847)223-8122.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 23, 2020.