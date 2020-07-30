Timothy R. Reitinger
Born: June 22, 1952
Died: July 27, 2020
Timothy R. Reitinger, 68, of Crystal Lake passed away July 27, 2020.
He was born June 22, 1952 in Chicago to Robert and Audrey (Wright) Reitinger. He graduated from Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock and on November 27, 1971 he married his high school sweetheart, Jeanne Martin. He served in the U.S. Army for two years, stationed in Korea.
Tim made a living as a skilled architectural wood worker. He often took pride as a do-it-yourself guy, spending time working on the yard, home and in the garden. A welcoming home that often served as a place to bring family and friends together, Tim and Jeanne would host many parties and "the greatest" New Year's Eve party each year. Tim was most grateful for his loving wife, Jeanne, and being Uncle Tim to many nieces and nephews. He was an amazing husband and embraced being Uncle Tim with a badge of honor. Even people unrelated would refer to him as Uncle Tim. Outside of his love for family and friends, Uncle Tim was an avid Chicago sports fan with the Chicago Bears being his favorite team. His 2nd love though, after his wife and family, was fishing. Earlier in life, many nights were spent trolling into the morning hours on the shorelines of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. As he got older, he enjoyed teaching his nephews and nieces to fish, who later had to reserve Uncle Tim weeks in advance for time on the water with him. Uncle Tim had a unique way of connecting with people through his humor and bold personality. He lived life to the fullest, touched so many lives and will always be remembered for his happiness and the joy he brought others.
Tim is survived by his wife, Jeanne; his siblings, Mary Forsberg, Harvey (Mary) Reitinger, Christine Hance; his nieces and nephews, Mimi Lemon, Charlie Quick, Phil Reitinger, Dan Reitinger, Mike Zorica, Andy Reitinger, Scott Martin, Jeanne Renko, Nick Martin, Elaine Piasecki, Bob Hance, Tom Martin, Nicole Roark, and Alyssa Martin; and many great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8pm on Friday, July 31 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Due to current guidelines, there will be a limit of 50 people at one time; please also remember face coverings and social distancing.
There will be a private service for the family.
