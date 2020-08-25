1/
Timothy W. Gumprecht
Timothy W. Gumprecht

Born: December 18, 1958; in Belvidere, IL

Died: July 18, 2020; in Belvidere, IL

Timothy W. Gumprecht, age 61, of Belvidere, passed away July 18, 2020 at his home.

He was born on December 18, 1958 in Belvidere, the son of William and Louis (Bungard) Gumprecht.

Tim served in the United States Air Force for almost 10 years. He was an over the road truck driver for many years and recently employed as a security guard by Securitas Security. Tim's passion in life was fishing, photography and watching movies. Tim loved attending family functions and his great nephews sporting and school event activities. He was a very loving and kindhearted brother, uncle and great uncle and will truly be missed.

He is survived by his brother, James Gumprecht and sister, JoAnne Gumprecht, nephews, a niece, great nephews and great nieces.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents and his sister Susan Kastning.

A celebration of life will be held at a time and date to be determined.

For information call the Schneider, Leucht Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710 or see our website at www.slmcfh.com.


Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
