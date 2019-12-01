|
Tina Cindy Kreske
nee Leske
Born: August 10, 1959; in Elgin, IL
Died: November 17, 2019; in Gallatin, TN
Tina Cindy Kreske (nee Leske), 60, of Antioch, Tennessee, passed away on November 17, 2019 in Gallatin, Tennessee.
She was born August 10, 1959 in Elgin, the daughter of the late Frank and Elaine (nee Mehrings) Leske.
Tina attended John Hersey High School and Elk Grove High School, graduating in 1977. She worked for Northrop Grumman, Kmart and Millennium Electronics.
Tina enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and gardening.
Tina is survived by her daughters, Malissa (John Grode) Bader, Vanessa (Ryan) Carter and Carissa Kreske; her grandchildren, Gwendolyn Carter and John Anthony Bader-Grode; her brother, Terry (Julie) Leske; and her sister, Tracy (Carlos) Ponce.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Justin Kreske; and sister, Toni Edward.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12:30 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake.
For online condolences visit davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 1, 2019