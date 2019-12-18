|
|
Tina L. Portalski
Born: January 12, 1952; in Oceanside, CA
Died: December 13, 2019; in Johnsburg, IL
Tina L. Portalski, age 67, of Johnsburg, passed away on December 13, 2019, at her home. She was born in Oceanside, CA, to Albion and Beverly (Hearns) Chipman on January 12, 1952.
A 36-year resident of the McHenry area, Tina was a valued employee of Jewel in Spring Grove/Fox Lake. She was a talented cook, a green thumb, and an avid birdwatcher. Tina was a doting grandmother and loving mother, sister, and friend who will be deeply missed.
Survivors include her daughters, Candy (Robert) Nehlsen Hofman, Shannon Nehlsen, and Melissa (Michael) Miller; grandchildren Kayla, Faith, Lilyana, Austen, and Bodhi; her mother, Beverly; her sisters Paula, Vanessa, and Samantha; and a brother, Albion.
Tina was preceded in death by her father, Albion.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL. The funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home.
For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com to leave an online condolence message for her family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 18, 2019