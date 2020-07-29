Tina O'Leary
Born: June 19, 1954: in Woodstock, IL
Died: July 20, 2020: in Crystal Lake, IL
Tina O'Leary, 66, of Crystal Lake passed away on July 20, 2020. She was a Travel Director for Event Advisors, LLC. She was a graduate of Woodstock High School and went on to receive a Bachelor's degree from Wheelock College in Boston and a Master's Degree in Early Childhood Education.
She always loved kids, but ultimately became an avid world traveler, for both work and pleasure. She wasn't a regular aunt, she was a "cool aunt" and as such loved to regale her nieces and nephews with stories of her trips abroad. She went on safari in Kenya, toured the rug bazaars in Turkey, was blessed by the Pope in Rome, witnessed the running of the bulls in Spain, sipped wine in Paris and luau'd in Hawaii.
Christmas will always be remembered fondly by the family as Tina's gifts would always be nameless and she would try to remember whose was whose, with the recipient anxiously awaiting the souvenir from some exotic destination. And no one will forget her love. for holiday ham.
She'll forever be remembered for her great sense of humor (and an equally great laugh), good stories, and loving nature.
Tina is preceded by her mother and father, Charlene and Leonard; and sister, Linda.
She is survived by her partner of 38 years, Mike McEvoy; brothers, Timothy (Carolyn) O'Leary and Michael (Debbie) O'Leary; six nieces and nephews, Liam (Kristin), Conor (Sarah), Brenna, Maggie (Tony), Kate and Meghan; lifelong friend, Luann Lind; and many great nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm with a Service held at 3:00 pm at the Schneider Leucht Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N. Seminary Avenue, Woodstock.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.
For information, contact the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home (815) 338-1710 or visit www.slmcfh.com