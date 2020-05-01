Tom A. Svoboda
Tom A. Svoboda

Lieutenant-Colonel (Ret.) Tom A. Svoboda died peacefully in his Fox River Grove, IL home on April 29, 2020. A veteran of the United States Marine Corps who flew an A-4 Skyhawk off the air craft carrier the USS Independence. Following a prestigious military career, Mr. Svoboda served his country in multiple roles within the FBI, IBI and the IL State Police. He ended his career in public service as Chief of Corrections of McHenry County.

Tom is survived by his wife Sonia, children Jennifer and Todd and stepdaughters Susan and Julie as well as 8 grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his daughter Natalie, brother Tim, and nephew Tom.

Tom loved spending his free time boating and traveling the world with his wife.

A private funeral is planned due to Covid-19. A celebration of Tom's life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Salvation Army in Tom's honor.


Published in Northwest Herald on May 1, 2020.
