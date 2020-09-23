Tom Finley Green



Born: February 19, 1947; in Elgin, IL



Died: August 18, 2020; in Algonquin, IL



Tom Finley Green, age 73, of Algonquin, died unexpectedly at home on August 18, 2020. He was born in Elgin, Illinois, on February 19, 1947, the son of Harold Finley Green and Elouine Glover Green.



He is survived by his son, Kent Vincent Green, of Chicago; his sister, Ellen Green Kuroghlian (Gerald Kuroghlian), of Fairfield, Connecticut; his brother, Scott Green (Alex Blancarte), of Los Angeles, California; and many cousins located in Elgin and around the country.



In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brothers, Mark William Green in 1957, and Kent Glover Green in 1962.Tom graduated from Dundee Community High School in 1965. He earned a bachelor's degree in 1969 from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, and did graduate work at Ray-Vogue College of Design in Chicago and Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. He was an art teacher in Elgin School District U-46 for 34 years. He was a member of the Congregational Church of Algonquin.



Graveside services were held at Algonquin Cemetery on Saturday, August 22, 2020, with the Rev. Brian Cope of the Congregational Church of Algonquin officiating.



Memorials may be made to the Congregational Church of Algonquin, 109 Washington St., Algonquin, IL 60102.





