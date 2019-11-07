|
Tom Hayden
Born: June 13, 1961; in Rochester, NY
Died: October 4, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL
Tom will be forever remembered for his zest in life and kindness to everyone. Fascinated dismantling lamps at an early age, he was destined to be an electrician. He worked early on as an EMT and Fireman in Huntley and Harvard and then at Altoff Industries and Nestle.
He will be known for his trailblazing in his VW Bug, driving his beloved Delorean and pumped up trucks.
Although you were held from us for so long you were loved so much by your family and friends.
Survived by a son Lucus Hayden, his parents Carol and Bill Hayden, brother Dan, Sisters Deb (David) Kublank , Connie (Charles) Goodman and nieces and nephews. Sister-in-law Kitty (Colin) Comer.
A Celebration of his life will be Sunday, November 24 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Bull Dogs Ale House, 1501 State Rte. 31, McHenry, IL 60050.
Donations may be made to the family for a domestic violence shelter. To contact family call 847-658-7685.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 16, 2019