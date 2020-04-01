|
|
Tomasina Anna Pollastrini
Born: June 16, 1933
Died: March 29, 2020
Tomasina Anna Pollastrini, 86, of Huntley IL, died peacefully March 29, 2020.Tomasina was born June 16, 1933 in Chicago, the daughter of Vincent and Anna Zenzola. She graduated from Austin High School in 1951. On October 12, 1957 she married Anthony F. Pollastrini, the oldest son of Italian immigrants from the city of Lucca in Tuscany.
She was a devoted wife, a wonderful mother to her eight children, and a welcoming neighbor and friend, residing for many years in suburban Addison. She brought her heartfelt concerns and compassion for others and her love of children and families everywhere she lived.
Throughout her life she has been dedicated to her Catholic faith with a strong devotion to the Blessed Mother Mary. She was deeply involved in the church, loved the rosary, always had a kind word to say or write, and took special delight in praying for others. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church for the last 20 years. She took great pleasure in entertaining and taking care of people. She was an amazing baker, known especially for her cream puffs and Christmas cookies.
She is survived by her husband, Anthony, her children, John Pollastrini, Anthony (Sheila) Pollastrini, Christopher (Laurie) Pollastrini, Lawrence (Janet) Pollastrini, Vincent Pollastrini, Geriann (Alex) Gatziolis, Ronald Pollastrini, and Michael (Barbara) Pollastrini, by her 19 beautiful grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, 3 sisters, Frances Boffa, Connie Cacini, and Michelin (Brad) Taylor, and brother Edward (Pamela) Zenzola and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tomasina was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and dear friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
Due to the current national situation, a Private Funeral Mass for the immediate family only will be held on Friday, April 3. The family would encourage everyone to leave a message or story for the family at www.defiorefuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to at or McHenry County Right to Life at www.righttolife-mc.org.
For further information please call DeFiore Funeral Home at 847-515-8772.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 1, 2020