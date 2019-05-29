Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Gazda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Gazda


1982 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tony Gazda Obituary
Anthony J. Gazda

Born: August 31, 1982

Died: May 23, 2019

Anthony J. Gazda, of Lake in the Hills, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the age of 36.

He was born August 31, 1982 in Barrington, the son of Michael J. and Christine F. Gazda.

At the age of 16, Tony started his work in construction. Most recently, Tony was a member of Local 150 ASIP and truly loved his job as a construction worker. He also loved his motorcycle and going camping. Tony will be remembered as a loving individual who was always there to help friends and neighbors.

Tony will be dearly missed by his parents, Mike and Chris; son, Anthony M. Gazda; brothers, Ken and Mark Gazda; sister, Allie Maczko; grandmother, Bette Gazda; Tom and Chris Kelecius, who were like a second set of parents to Tony; his loving girlfriend, Amber; and numerous close friends.

Friends are welcome to visit with Tony's family on Wednesday, May 29 from 3-9 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave. (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake.

Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
Download Now