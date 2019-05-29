Anthony J. Gazda



Born: August 31, 1982



Died: May 23, 2019



Anthony J. Gazda, of Lake in the Hills, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the age of 36.



He was born August 31, 1982 in Barrington, the son of Michael J. and Christine F. Gazda.



At the age of 16, Tony started his work in construction. Most recently, Tony was a member of Local 150 ASIP and truly loved his job as a construction worker. He also loved his motorcycle and going camping. Tony will be remembered as a loving individual who was always there to help friends and neighbors.



Tony will be dearly missed by his parents, Mike and Chris; son, Anthony M. Gazda; brothers, Ken and Mark Gazda; sister, Allie Maczko; grandmother, Bette Gazda; Tom and Chris Kelecius, who were like a second set of parents to Tony; his loving girlfriend, Amber; and numerous close friends.



Friends are welcome to visit with Tony's family on Wednesday, May 29 from 3-9 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave. (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake.



Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information. Published in the Northwest Herald on May 29, 2019