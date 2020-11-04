Tony Manzella
Born: November 19, 1925; in Chicago, IL
Died: November 2, 2020; in Algonquin, IL
Tony Manzella age 94, of Lake in the Hills passed away in Algonquin on November 2, 2020 with his loving family at his side.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 19, 1925 to Jack and Lena (Salamone) Manzella.
He was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran serving during WW II and an avid fisherman and golfer.
Tony is survived by his loving children, Lorraine Manzella, Antoinette (Gary) Belrichard, Jack (Patty) Manzella, Mark Manzella, and Cynthia Stillwell; his cherished grandchildren, Dan (Kristina), Jessica (Dan), Randy (Megan), Alex (Elizabeth), Aaron, Michael, Madeline (Kieran), Sam and Anthony (Nikki), Dennis, Tim, Kyle and Rosie; his cherished great-grandchildren, Zachary, Cameron, Mia, Anthony, Lukey and Cashton; a brother Jack (Doris) Manzella and a sister Frances (the late Jim) Weiglein; and also survived by several nieces & nephews.
In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his beloved wife Norma G. Manzella, his son, Gary (Kathy) Manzella and his daughter, Jeanette Markos and his great-granddaughter, Sienna.
A private family visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm along with a chapel service and Military Honors that evening to begin promptly at 7:00 pm all at Willow Funeral Home 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin/Lake in the Hills.
Private family entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project
would be appreciated.