|
|
Tony vaos
Born: March 8, 1939; in Chicago, IL
Died: July 3, 2019; in Pleasant Prairie, WI
Tony was born March 8, 1939 in Chicago to James and Arete Vaos. He passed away July 3, 2019 in Pleasant Prairie, WI.
Tony owned and operated Value Discount Flooring, along with his son, Kris, in Richmond, IL.
Tony is survived by his son, Kristopher (April) Vaos; grandson, August James; and sister, Marina (late Joe) Vaos-Doherty. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Laura and his parents.
Visitation will be 3-8pm Sunday, July 7 at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave (Route 176) Crystal Lake.
Funeral services will be at 10am, Monday, July 8 at the funeral home followed by burial at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary, IL.
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 6, 2019