Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Tony Vaos


1939 - 2019
Tony Vaos Obituary
Tony vaos

Born: March 8, 1939; in Chicago, IL

Died: July 3, 2019; in Pleasant Prairie, WI

Tony was born March 8, 1939 in Chicago to James and Arete Vaos. He passed away July 3, 2019 in Pleasant Prairie, WI.

Tony owned and operated Value Discount Flooring, along with his son, Kris, in Richmond, IL.

Tony is survived by his son, Kristopher (April) Vaos; grandson, August James; and sister, Marina (late Joe) Vaos-Doherty. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Laura and his parents.

Visitation will be 3-8pm Sunday, July 7 at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave (Route 176) Crystal Lake.

Funeral services will be at 10am, Monday, July 8 at the funeral home followed by burial at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary, IL.
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 6, 2019
