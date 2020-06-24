Tracy Louise Meyer
Born: December 5, 1954
Died: June 19, 2020
Tracy Louise Meyer, age 65, of Johnsburg, Illinois, passed away on June 19, 2020. She was born on December 5, 1954, to Kenneth and Jean (Muder) Eich. On a glorious winter day, December 12, 1997, she was united in marriage to Robert Meyer at Shepherd Of The Hills Lutheran Church in McHenry.
Tracy was a sweet woman with an incredible, outgoing personality, very much a people person. Her family describes her as a social butterfly, making friends wherever she went. She enjoyed doing crafts and traveling whenever she could. She loved to cook and was well known for her special, homemade macaroni and cheese. She was passionate about gardening and it was said that she had a big green thumb for plants. Her home was always the place to be, as she enjoyed entertaining and having a house full of loved ones.
Tracy is survived by her husband Robert Meyer, her two sons Jason (Julie) Meyer, Troy (Gina) Wormley, daughter Caitlan Meyer, brother Charlie (Renee) Eich, her grandchildren, Jessica Meyer, Brock Wormley, Jill Meyer, Bryce Wormley, nephews Chaz (Christiana) Eich, Chase Eich and her niece Gabriella Eich.
She was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth Eich and Jean (Muder) Eich.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory in McHenry. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Tracy on her tribute wall.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.