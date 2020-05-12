Irene T. (Kaminski) Range



Born: April 5, 1930



Died: May 9, 2020



Irene was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 5, 1930 to Alex & Anna Kaminski. In the early 1930's, the Depression led them to a farm outside Marengo, Illinois where Irene attended a one-room school house along with her two older brothers and other local farm children. She graduated from Marengo High School with the class of 1947.



Irene met Don Range at a roller rink in 1948. She and Don married on a beautiful warm sunny April 22 in 1950 and never looked back.



Irene was a true superwoman of the 60's and 70's, able to mow the lawn, get the laundry done, make an awesome pot roast dinner and manage her children and husband without skipping a beat while working a job outside the home. She was also a Girl Scout leader, avid golfer and rarely missed a chance to chaperone a high school sock hop while her children were attending - although being on the dance floor may have spoiled her reputation as a true chaperone.



In 1989 Irene and Don took early retirement and the chance to travel a bit before they settled for 20 years in Eagle River Wisconsin where she became active in the Sno-Eagles Snowmobile Club, Eagle River Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, part of the Decker Sno-Venture Tours team and continued golfing.



In 2009, Irene and Don moved back to Woodstock where they returned to socializing with old friends and new at the Moose Lodge. Irene was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, a member of Woodstock Women of the Moose, and usually found out for fish on Friday nights.



Irene is survived by her husband Donald of 70 years, daughter Diane (Richard) Magnuson, many nieces and nephews and an amazing number of loving friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Edward and Stanley, and a son, Steven.



There will be no memorial gathering at this time. Interment will be private at McHenry County Memorial Park in Woodstock.





