Trudy A. Schuch
Born: February 21, 1934
Died: August 13, 2020
Trudy A. Schuch, 86, of Crystal Lake passed away August 13, 2020.
She was born February 21, 1934 in Johnsburg, IL to Joseph and Verona (Smith) Huff, the fifth of nine children. On August 21, 1954 she married Mike Schuch in Twin Lakes, WI. They were married for 62 years until Mike's passing in 2016. They made their home in Chicago for two years and then moved to Crystal Lake where they resided for 60 years. Together they had six children: Diane (John) Kaczmarczyk, Mick (Brenda), Laure (Rick) Foerster, Ellen Radovich, Joe (Melanie), and Brian (Tracy). There are fifteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Trudy is also survived by one sister, Kathie (Jim) Wahlen, sisters-in-law MaryJean Goulet and Marge Huff, a multitude of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.Trudy loved the young and old alike. She enjoyed her years as playground supervisor and the many visits she made to local nursing homes. She found great joy in caring for others. Trudy had a love of sports. In her younger days she was the pitcher for a local softball league, coached girls volleyball, was a Girl Scout Leader and bowled on a Tuesday Senior bowling league. She was an avid Cubs fan much to the dismay of her grandchildren who are White Sox fans. She bought many ice cream cones when the Sox outplayed the Cubs.
Trudy's greatest joy was spending time with her family be it a family camping trip, birthday parties, Family Olympic games or a simple game of cards.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike; her parents, Joseph and Verona; seven of her siblings and one nephew.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Pioneer Center for Human Services, 4031 W Dayton Street, McHenry, IL 60050
Visitation will be from 10am until prayers at 12:30pm on Wednesday, August 19 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Masks will be required, along with social distancing.
Interment in Crystal Lake Memorial Park.
