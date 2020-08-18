I worked with Trudy on the playground at Woods Creek School in the late 90's. She loved being with the kids and we had so much fun together. I remember we didn't have grass yet, our building was just built, and when the kids kickball went out into the mud Trudy would have the newspaper bags and put them on over her shoes so her feet wouldn't get muddy! And then we all did that! Oh she was the sweetest lady. Always so busy! My condolences to her family. She was a delight to work with!

Michele Snyder

Coworker