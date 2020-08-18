1/
Trudy A. Schuch
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Trudy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Trudy A. Schuch

Born: February 21, 1934

Died: August 13, 2020

Trudy A. Schuch, 86, of Crystal Lake passed away August 13, 2020.

She was born February 21, 1934 in Johnsburg, IL to Joseph and Verona (Smith) Huff, the fifth of nine children. On August 21, 1954 she married Mike Schuch in Twin Lakes, WI. They were married for 62 years until Mike's passing in 2016. They made their home in Chicago for two years and then moved to Crystal Lake where they resided for 60 years. Together they had six children: Diane (John) Kaczmarczyk, Mick (Brenda), Laure (Rick) Foerster, Ellen Radovich, Joe (Melanie), and Brian (Tracy). There are fifteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Trudy is also survived by one sister, Kathie (Jim) Wahlen, sisters-in-law MaryJean Goulet and Marge Huff, a multitude of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.Trudy loved the young and old alike. She enjoyed her years as playground supervisor and the many visits she made to local nursing homes. She found great joy in caring for others. Trudy had a love of sports. In her younger days she was the pitcher for a local softball league, coached girls volleyball, was a Girl Scout Leader and bowled on a Tuesday Senior bowling league. She was an avid Cubs fan much to the dismay of her grandchildren who are White Sox fans. She bought many ice cream cones when the Sox outplayed the Cubs.

Trudy's greatest joy was spending time with her family be it a family camping trip, birthday parties, Family Olympic games or a simple game of cards.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike; her parents, Joseph and Verona; seven of her siblings and one nephew.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Pioneer Center for Human Services, 4031 W Dayton Street, McHenry, IL 60050

Visitation will be from 10am until prayers at 12:30pm on Wednesday, August 19 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Masks will be required, along with social distancing.

Interment in Crystal Lake Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.querhammerandflagg.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
10:00 - 12:30 PM
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
8154591760
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
I worked with Trudy on the playground at Woods Creek School in the late 90's. She loved being with the kids and we had so much fun together. I remember we didn't have grass yet, our building was just built, and when the kids kickball went out into the mud Trudy would have the newspaper bags and put them on over her shoes so her feet wouldn't get muddy! And then we all did that! Oh she was the sweetest lady. Always so busy! My condolences to her family. She was a delight to work with!
Michele Snyder
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved