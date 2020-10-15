Tyler R. Gault
Born: May 11, 1940; in Woodstock, IL
Died: October 13, 2020; in Watseka, IL
Tyler R. Gault 80, formerly of Woodstock passed away on Tuesday October 13, 2020 at Watseka Healthcare Hospice in Watseka, Ill.
He was born in Woodstock on May 11, 1940 to Richard and Mildred (Gibbs) Gault. He moved to Iroquois County to live with his daughter. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and friends.
He is survived by two daughters, Theresa (Robert) Greve and Melody Mitchell; four grandchildren, Steven Doherty, Daniel Mitchell, Cassimera Gamgoa, and Seth Rubo.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
All services will be private with interment in Calvary Cemetery in Woodstock.
The Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home assisted the family. For messages to the family see our website at slmcfh.com