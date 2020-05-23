Ursula A. Doden



Born: April 20, 1938



Died: May 20, 2020



Ursula Doden, age 82, of Huntley Illinois passed away May 20th, 2020 at her home. Ursula was born on April 20th, 1938 in Kassel Germany to Elise and Victor Wirwol. Ursula is survived by her loving husband Carroll of 59 years. Ursula will be deeply missed by her children and their spouses, Richard, Ralph & Cindy. Grandchildren, Bethany, Laura, Sharyn, Nicole, Matthew, Danielle, Jason, Rachel. Great grandchildren, Paige, Kiersten, Irie.



Ursula always took care of others, from being a Nurse to raising her extended family. Ursula was a wonderful cook, and you never left Ursula's house hungry. She enjoyed using her lucky ducky in Bingo and slot machines. She loved playing Gin Rummy with her grandchildren. Ursula and Carroll loved to travel and go on cruises with their friends. She always loved to lay out in the sun and maintain her fabulous tan. She was a member of numerous clubs, Woodstock Moose, Huntley Senior Club, German-American Club, Schwaben Veriein, Catholic Kolping Society and a Deaconess of the 1st Congregational Church of Huntley.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the 1st Congregational Church of Huntley. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ursula's Celebration of life will be held later.





