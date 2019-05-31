Ursula Kamrat



Born: July 25, 1947; in Germany



Died: May 29, 2019; in McHenry, IL



Ursula Kamrat, age 71, of McHenry, passed away on May 29, 2019, at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital. She was born on July 25, 1947, in Germany to Otto and Lieselotte Schupp. Ursula was united in marriage to Noel Kamrat on August 5, 1967, in Germany.



By way of the Port of New York, Ursula and Noel immigrated to the United States in 1969, settling in McHenry, where she remained for the next 48 years. Ursula was employed by both Baxter and Sage Medical where she worked as a supervisor. Together, Ursula and Noel enjoyed gardening in their leisure time. Above all else, family was very important to Ursula. She started the tradition of Sunday family dinners, where she loved hearing about her family's week. A woman with a kind soul, Ursula will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Noel; her sons, Steffen Kamrat and Mathew (Anna Lee) Kamrat; and her grandchildren, Aaron and Allyson Kamrat.



In addition to her parents, Ursula was preceded in death by her brother, Adolph.



Friends and neighbors may gather on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. The funeral blessing will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home.



Interment will be at St. Patrick Countryside Cemetery.



For more information, please call 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may leave memories on Ursula's tribute wall. Published in the Northwest Herald on May 31, 2019