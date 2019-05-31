Ursula Wlasiuk-Pajonk



Born: August 25th 1932



Died: May 17th 2019



Ursula Wlasiuk-Pajonk, age 86, formerly of Crystal Lake, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society in Mountain Home .



She was born August 25, 1932 in Bochum, Germany to Heinrich and Anna Sachse. She was the youngest of their 6 children. She married Josef Wlasiuk in March 1950. In 1952 Ursula and Josef came to America and settled in Chicago where they would work hard to build a future together. Ursula was proud of their accomplishments at work and at home. She earned a management certificate and became a supervisor. Josef and Ursula had one son, David. After selling their apartment building in Chicago they moved to Crystal Lake in 1978. Ursula enjoyed sewing and made quite a few neighbors happy with alterations and interior decor items for their homes.



She later would work for an interior designer after her retirement and relocation to Arkansas. Ursula loved to go dancing and was a wonderful hostess to all who came to visit. She was a loving grandmother "Oma" to her grand kids. Wonderful Mother, Mother-in-Law and Devoted Wife.



Ursula married George Pajonk in June 2010. They met at the local German Club gathering in Mountain Home. They enjoyed traveling and gardening together.



Ursula was preceded in death by Josef Wlasiuk, her parents and siblings.



She is survived by son, David (Penny); grandchildren: D.J. (Fiance`, Miranda Demonte), Mallory (Fiance`, Tyler Franzen), Dillon, Melissa, Derek, and Daniel; great-granddaughter Mackenzie; step-children: Mark (Norma Jean), Susan (Keith) and George (Lori) as well as a nephew Heinz (Barbel) of Arizona.



Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit our online guest book at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome. Published in the Northwest Herald from May 31 to June 2, 2019