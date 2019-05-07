Vera Claire Naughton



Born: November 15,1928, in Jersey City, NJ



Died: May 1, 2019; in Pewaukee, WI



Vera Claire Naughton, 90, of Pewaukee, Wisconsin and formerly of Huntley, IL, White Heath, IL, and Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey, entered peacefully into Eternal Life on May 1, 2019.



Vera was the cherished mother to her two daughters; Jane Flyke (Marty), and Tricia Davis (Stu); and adored grandmother to lan



(Maddie Gallo), Meghan, Bridget and Caroline Flyke, and Carson, Reid and Audrey Davis; she was the proud aunt to many nieces and nephews.



Vera was born on November 15,1928, in Jersey City, New Jersey, to Joseph and Vera (Clossey) Guth.



She married her beloved husband of fifty-three years, Joseph Naughton, on December 27, 1952, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Jersey City. She worked for AT&T in New York City in the Business Research Department for almost 20 years and later most enjoyed traveling with her husband and creating wonderful memories with her children and grandchildren.



Actively participating in St. Mary's Catholic Church, in Huntley, IL, Vera was also a long-term member of the St. Mary's Senior Club and St. Mary's Women's Club.



Vera is survived by her sister, Marjorie; and sister-in-law, Nancy Naughton.



She was preceded in death by Joseph, her husband in December 2005; and her brothers, Joseph, Robert, and Rev. Edward Guth, S.J.; and her sister, Marie Ryff; and sisters in-law, Bernice Guth and Gertrude Guth.



The visitation will be from 1 to 2pm Thursday, May 9, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Rd., Huntley where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2pm. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be directed to St. Mary Church for masses.



The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. Information (847)669-5111 or online www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com Published in the Northwest Herald on May 7, 2019