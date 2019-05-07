Vern Palmer



Born: April 11, 1932



Died: May 3, 2019



Vern Palmer, 87 of Algonquin, died peacefully, May 3, 2019.



Visitation will be on Thursday, March 9, 2019 from 9:00am -10:00am with a Mass at 10:00am all at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines.



Vern was born April 11, 1932 the son of Ella and Forrest Palmer. On October 11, 1957 he married Helen Pierson. The couple met in Jackson, MN at a roller rink and married in New York and honeymooned in Niagara Fall. Vern was a Navy veteran and served his country around the world. Vern graduated from McConnell Airline School in 1957 and joined Capital Airlines in New York right out of school. When Capital airlines merged with United Airlines, he enjoyed his career in New York, Milwaukee and Minneapolis before spending the majority of this 38-year career at United Airlines in Elk Grove Village, IL. Vern was very proud of his career at United Airlines. He considered his former co-workers as family. He proudly wore his United watch every day as a reminder of his time with United.



He enjoyed spending hours on the phone each day staying connected with family, former classmates, Navy buddies and current and retired United Airlines family. He was known by his family and friends for his warm and generous heart and sending personal notes and gifts to those close to him and for his generous donations to charities. He enjoyed fishing and keeping his mind sharp by memorizing trivia.



He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Palmer, his daughter Judy Palmer Whitcomb married to Lee Whitcomb, III, by his granddaughters, Amanda Nicole Whitcomb and Emily Steele. He is also survived by his brother, Jerry (Ardy) Palmer.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Lorene and Orville Palmer and by his daughter, Patricia Palmer Steele.



For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com Published in the Northwest Herald on May 7, 2019