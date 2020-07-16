1/
Vernon W. Rouley
Vernon W. Rouley

Born: June 8, 1930

Died: July 6, 2020

Vernon W. Rouley "Vern", formerly of McHenry and Johnsburg, Illinois, passed away at his home at the age of 90 on July 6, 2020, in Three Rivers, TX, where he lived for the last seventeen years with his son Jeff.

Vern was born on June 8, 1930, the son of Violet and Ruben Rouley. He was preceded in death by his wife Donna M. Rouley, his parents, Violet and Ruben Rouley as well as five brothers and two sisters.

Vern was survived by his sister Dolly, his sons, Jeff Rouley, Steven W. Rouley, Brian L. Rouley, and William Burri (Sandy), his daughters Linda Ramirez (Joe), Carol M. Boss, Bonnie Schweikert, Susan Mays, Ellen Homan (Scott), Barbara Sims (Randy), and Pam Merritt (Rich) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Vern retired from the City of McHenry and at one time ran an RC car racetrack (Thunder Road 31 Raceway) in McHenry, IL with his son-in-laws Steve (Schweikert), and Jim (Mays). He could usually be found at a nearby junkyard looking for the next best find or tinkering around the barn on his property - always with a "cup of joe" in his hand. If you knew Vern, then you knew that he was a mechanic of machinery his whole life.

Vern will be cremated in Three Rivers, TX and the burial service will take place at a later date at the Windridge Memorial Park and Nature Sanctuary in Cary, Illinois. There will be no visitation.


Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 16, 2020.
