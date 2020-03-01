|
Veronica Villicana
Veronica "Ronnie" Villicana, 80, wife to her beloved husband Bernard "Bernie" Villicana Jr. passed away peacefully at home on February 25, 2020. Married for 59 1/2 years, the high school sweethearts made a beautiful life together living in Chicago, Cary and McHenry, Illinois.
Veronica will forever be cherished by her children, Cathy and Tom McGuckin, Joe and Michelle Villicana, Christine Villicana, Jenny Villicana and Bert Irslinger; her grandchildren Kali McGuckin and Jake Levinson, Kodi McGuckin, Noelle Villicana, Nick Villicana and Sean P. McGuckin; her loving brother Ed and Peg Bauernfreund; her much loved cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and precious friends that she held dear to her heart.
Veronica is preceded in death by her parents Joseph Bauernfreund and Kathryn (Bauernfreund) Wrubel, grandparents Anton and Rose Eiler, Michael and Theresia Bauernfreund, brother Wally Bauernfreund, aunt Jeanie Martyn, uncle Stephen and Marie Eiler, and cousins Erica Nelson and Mary Eiler.
Veronica was born in Kula, Yugoslavia. As a child, together with her Mother, maternal Grandparents, Brothers, two Aunts and cousin "...came to America for a better life". We will forever be grateful to her Great Uncle Adam Eiler, his wife Theresa and daughter Mary for taking the nine into their home to help them start their new lives.
Ronnie was a faithful and active member of Saints Peter and Paul Parrish and dedicated her adult life to volunteering and serving others through numerous organizations and groups.
Through their community, Ronnie and Bernie created lifelong friendships that inspired their love for entertainment, fellowship and travel. From Door County to Aruba and everywhere in between, they both would agree that nothing compared to the sunsets from their own back porch.
A celebration of Veronica's life will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 410 First St., Cary, IL. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 12th from 4-8pm in the church's Gathering Space. A mass of Catholic burial will be on Friday, March 13th at 11:00am.
For many years Veronica volunteered at the JourneyCare in Barrington. They also took great care of her after she was diagnosed with ALS. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to this organization that we will be forever grateful for. Donations can also be made to the Les Turner ALS foundation.
For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 1, 2020