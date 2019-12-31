|
Vicki L. Gawrysh
Born: October 14, 1948
Died: December 28, 2019
Vicki L. Gawrysh, 71 of Crystal Lake, died peacefully, December 28, 2019 with her family by her side.
A visitation will be on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 2-5 pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley.
Vicki was born October 14, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of Fred and Ruth Gibbons. On July 26, 1972 she married Allan E. Gawrysh. She worked for Electrical Control Distributors in purchasing. She enjoyed her red Mustang, shopping and most of all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her.
Vicki is survived by her husband Allan, her daughters, Amy (Richard) Freeman and Katie (Adam) Gawrysh and by her grandchildren, Emma, Molly, Andrew and Kaylee and she is also survived by her niece Kelly Griser. She was preceded in death by her parents.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 31, 2019