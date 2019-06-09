Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
VICKIE L. HERNANDEZ


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
VICKIE L. HERNANDEZ Obituary
Vickie L. Hernandez

Born: December 3, 1950

Died: June 1, 2019

Vickie L. Hernandez, nicknamed "Nanny", age 68, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Northwestern Medicine Hospital in McHenry. From her birth on December 3, 1950, she nourished everyone around her with love. She enjoyed being a caretaker to her five children, along with her nine grandchildren. Nanny enjoyed cooking, shopping, and spending time with her loved ones. Nanny was a caring, selfless, resilient, and loving mother and grandmother. She was a true-blue cubs fan, as well a San Francisco 49er's fan. Thankfully, she was able to see the Cubs win the World Series in 2016.

Vickie is survived by her five children, sons, Robert (Penny), Wayne (Kim), Michael (Jessica), Richard (Melody), and daughter, Pamela (Chris); siblings, Trudy, Debbie, and Wayne; and nine grandchildren, Alexis, Ashley, Danielle, Nicole, Autumn, Zoe, Cody, Mirissa, and Hazel.

Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Phylis Buehler, and siblings Tony, Roseann, and Fred.

Vickie touched the hearts of everyone she met and will be deeply missed by all that were grateful to have known her.

All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel, 410 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL. For more information, please call (847)223-8122 or visit www.StrangFuneral.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 9, 2019
