Vickie L. Hernandez



Born: December 3, 1950



Died: June 1, 2019



Vickie L. Hernandez, nicknamed "Nanny", age 68, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Northwestern Medicine Hospital in McHenry. From her birth on December 3, 1950, she nourished everyone around her with love. She enjoyed being a caretaker to her five children, along with her nine grandchildren. Nanny enjoyed cooking, shopping, and spending time with her loved ones. Nanny was a caring, selfless, resilient, and loving mother and grandmother. She was a true-blue cubs fan, as well a San Francisco 49er's fan. Thankfully, she was able to see the Cubs win the World Series in 2016.



Vickie is survived by her five children, sons, Robert (Penny), Wayne (Kim), Michael (Jessica), Richard (Melody), and daughter, Pamela (Chris); siblings, Trudy, Debbie, and Wayne; and nine grandchildren, Alexis, Ashley, Danielle, Nicole, Autumn, Zoe, Cody, Mirissa, and Hazel.



Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Phylis Buehler, and siblings Tony, Roseann, and Fred.



Vickie touched the hearts of everyone she met and will be deeply missed by all that were grateful to have known her.



All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel, 410 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL. For more information, please call (847)223-8122 or visit www.StrangFuneral.com. Published in the Northwest Herald on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary