VICTOR H. TENIKAT

VICTOR H. TENIKAT Obituary
Victor H. Tenikat

Born: April 27, 1942

Died: June 5, 2019

Victor H. Tenikat, of Crystal Lake, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 77.

He was born April 27, 1942, the son of the late Victor and Helen (nee Yeshinski) Tenikat.

Victor was employed with Motorola for over 36 years and held the title of manager for 30 years. He was a proud veteran of the US Army where he was stationed at the Panama Canal. He also enjoyed being a member of his bowling league.

Victor is survived by his loving wife, Hermine, whom he married on May 12, 1963 in Stickney.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and two sisters.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 8 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave. (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake. Burial will follow at Crystal Lake Memorial Park.

For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 7, 2019
