Victoria A. Fringer
Born: October 16, 1924; in Pana, IL
Died: July 26, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
Victoria A. Fringer, age 95, passed away July 26, 2020 in Woodstock.
She was born on October 16, 1924 in Pana, IL to Louis and Victoria (Duez) Zahradka. She married Edwin Fringer on July 31, 1948.
Vicki loved getting together with her whole family at every occasion and enjoyed cooking, baking pies and making French cookies. She enjoyed crocheting, going out to dine, Christian music and playing board games. She took pride in raising her children and loved being around her family.
Vicki is survived by her five children, Edith (Ted) Abarca, Carolyn (Eddie) Castillo, Marilyn (Dan) Steadman, Mark (Susan) Fringer and Richard; fifteen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, ten great-great-grandchildren and sister Vivian.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edwin, son Jonathan, grandchild Timothy; sisters, Rose and Norma; brothers, Eugene and Richard.
Visitation will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 9:30 until 11:15 with a funeral service at 11:15 at Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N Seminary Ave. Woodstock IL 60098. Burial will be at McHenry County Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodstock immediately following the service.
For information call the funeral home at 815-338-1710 or see our website at www.slmcfh.com
.