Victoria Kimberly Miller
Born: May 19, 1964
Died: June 3, 2020
Victoria Kimberly Miller, age 56, of McHenry, passed away unexpectedly, the result of a motorcycle accident, on Wednesday evening, June 3, 2020. Vicki was born May 19, 1964, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Frank and Helen (Yllo) Friesl. On July 18, 2006, Vicki married the love of her life, James Miller at Shepherd of the Hills Church in McHenry. Jim preceded Vicki in death on February 4, 2014.
Vicki adored her job as a school bus driver for the McHenry school system. Vicki had a passion for yoga and enjoyed being a yoga instructor, she also cut hair on the side when ever she could. Vicki had a vast range of hobbies that included traveling, golfing, bowling, gardening, cooking, and cruising down the back roads on her motorcycle. Vicki loved being outside whenever she possibly could, she was full of life. On occasion she loved to enjoy a glass of wine... or 2. More than anything though, Vicki lived for her children and spent as much time as she could with them and her granddaughter Adalie.
Vicki is survived by her loving children: Gage, Chase, Lexi , Andrew Miller; and granddaughter: Adalie Miller. She is further survived by her brothers: Tim (Gina) Friesl and Frank (Debbie) Friesl; step-father: Ray Powroznik and her two canine companions, Pepper and Tank. In addition to Vicki's husband, Jim Miller; she was preceded in death by her father and mother, Frank Friesl and Helen Powroznik.
A Drive Thru Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 4 -7 P.M., at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. Due to the current pandemic situation, everyone is required to remain in their vehicles and visit with the family through their vehicle window. The family appreciates your cooperation and understanding during this difficult time. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Windridge Memorial Park in Cary at 1:15 P.M. on Friday.
Any Memorial Donations may be directed in Vicki's name to the: ALS Foundation, Les Turner, 5550 W. Touhy, Suite 302, Skokie, IL 60077-3254.
