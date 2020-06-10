Victoria Kimberly Miller
1964 - 2020
Born: May 19, 1964

Died: June 3, 2020

Victoria Kimberly Miller, age 56, of McHenry, passed away unexpectedly, the result of a motorcycle accident, on Wednesday evening, June 3, 2020. Vicki was born May 19, 1964, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Frank and Helen (Yllo) Friesl. On July 18, 2006, Vicki married the love of her life, James Miller at Shepherd of the Hills Church in McHenry. Jim preceded Vicki in death on February 4, 2014.

Vicki adored her job as a school bus driver for the McHenry school system. Vicki had a passion for yoga and enjoyed being a yoga instructor, she also cut hair on the side when ever she could. Vicki had a vast range of hobbies that included traveling, golfing, bowling, gardening, cooking, and cruising down the back roads on her motorcycle. Vicki loved being outside whenever she possibly could, she was full of life. On occasion she loved to enjoy a glass of wine... or 2. More than anything though, Vicki lived for her children and spent as much time as she could with them and her granddaughter Adalie.

Vicki is survived by her loving children: Gage, Chase, Lexi , Andrew Miller; and granddaughter: Adalie Miller. She is further survived by her brothers: Tim (Gina) Friesl and Frank (Debbie) Friesl; step-father: Ray Powroznik and her two canine companions, Pepper and Tank. In addition to Vicki's husband, Jim Miller; she was preceded in death by her father and mother, Frank Friesl and Helen Powroznik.

A Drive Thru Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 4 -7 P.M., at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. Due to the current pandemic situation, everyone is required to remain in their vehicles and visit with the family through their vehicle window. The family appreciates your cooperation and understanding during this difficult time. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Windridge Memorial Park in Cary at 1:15 P.M. on Friday.

Any Memorial Donations may be directed in Vicki's name to the: ALS Foundation, Les Turner, 5550 W. Touhy, Suite 302, Skokie, IL 60077-3254.

Any further questions please visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063


Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
Sorry for your loss our prayers are with y'all
Mr and mrs Jim Billiot
Friend
June 9, 2020
A beautiful soul taken from us all to soon. Rest In Peace Vicki. My conversations with your mother were always about the loves of her life her children and granddaughter. I wish for them all to find peace and strength as they share memories of you. Bob and Marge Stelter Benton, Ky
Marge Stelter
Friend
June 9, 2020
She will be missed rest in peace my friend
Randy Smith
Friend
June 9, 2020
Love Ya Vicki You will be missed !! Paul Plancon
Paul Plancon
Friend
June 9, 2020
Treasured Tribute Wreath
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Gina Friesl
June 9, 2020
Wishing you peace and strength during this difficult time.
Darlene Powers-Engler
Friend
June 9, 2020
Our heart felt sympathy for the loss of your mother. She was an awesome lady and a joy to be around, and I know Jeffrey thought the world of her. You are all in our prayers.
Cindy Reitsma Bodnar
Friend
