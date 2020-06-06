Vilma Marie Peterson
Born: November 29, 1930; in Crystal Lake, IL
Died: June 2, 2020; in Hartland, IL
Vilma Marie Peterson, age 89, of McHenry, Illinois, passed away on June 2, 2020, at Valley Hi Nursing Home in Hartland Township. She was born on November 29, 1930, to William and Martine (Petersen) Rasmussen in Crystal Lake, IL. On August 6, 1949, she married Bob Peterson in Crystal Lake. They were married for 70 years.
Vilma grew up in Crystal Lake, and after the death of her parents when she was still a child, lived with her sister and her husband, Margaret and Vernon Bohl. She loved to roller skate. She met Bob after his discharge from the U.S. Army. After their marriage, they eventually bought a home on Center Street in McHenry and lived there for over 60 years. Vilma was a long time pharmacy tech at McHenry Drugs. She loved babies, her pets (especially her rescued cat, Petey, who rode on her lap in her wheelchair), birds, and flowers, especially the very old Easter lily, which came up every year in her back yard. She gave a name to everything.
Vilma is survived by her children: Caryn (Tom) McAndrews, Ann Peterson (Kevin Lynch), Jennifer (Karl) Johnson, and Chad Peterson; six grandchildren, Emily (Daniel) Kidd, Megan (Justin) Davis, Thomas (Emily) Walt, Teresa Walt (Jesse Minor), Hayden Johnson and Jarrett Johnson: great-grandchildren Ian and Jesse James.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Peterson, brother and sister-in-law, Hank & Hazel Rasmussen; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret & Vernon Bohl, brother and sister-in law, Earl & Lucille Rasmussen; sister and brother-in-law, Verna and DuWayne Fox; and granddaughter, Bridget McAndrews.
All services are private. Her family suggests memorials in Vilma's memory be made to Helping Paws Animal Shelter at www.helpingpaws.net.
Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home and Crematory, Mchenry. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones can leave memories of Vilma on her tribute wall.
Born: November 29, 1930; in Crystal Lake, IL
Died: June 2, 2020; in Hartland, IL
Vilma Marie Peterson, age 89, of McHenry, Illinois, passed away on June 2, 2020, at Valley Hi Nursing Home in Hartland Township. She was born on November 29, 1930, to William and Martine (Petersen) Rasmussen in Crystal Lake, IL. On August 6, 1949, she married Bob Peterson in Crystal Lake. They were married for 70 years.
Vilma grew up in Crystal Lake, and after the death of her parents when she was still a child, lived with her sister and her husband, Margaret and Vernon Bohl. She loved to roller skate. She met Bob after his discharge from the U.S. Army. After their marriage, they eventually bought a home on Center Street in McHenry and lived there for over 60 years. Vilma was a long time pharmacy tech at McHenry Drugs. She loved babies, her pets (especially her rescued cat, Petey, who rode on her lap in her wheelchair), birds, and flowers, especially the very old Easter lily, which came up every year in her back yard. She gave a name to everything.
Vilma is survived by her children: Caryn (Tom) McAndrews, Ann Peterson (Kevin Lynch), Jennifer (Karl) Johnson, and Chad Peterson; six grandchildren, Emily (Daniel) Kidd, Megan (Justin) Davis, Thomas (Emily) Walt, Teresa Walt (Jesse Minor), Hayden Johnson and Jarrett Johnson: great-grandchildren Ian and Jesse James.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Peterson, brother and sister-in-law, Hank & Hazel Rasmussen; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret & Vernon Bohl, brother and sister-in law, Earl & Lucille Rasmussen; sister and brother-in-law, Verna and DuWayne Fox; and granddaughter, Bridget McAndrews.
All services are private. Her family suggests memorials in Vilma's memory be made to Helping Paws Animal Shelter at www.helpingpaws.net.
Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home and Crematory, Mchenry. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones can leave memories of Vilma on her tribute wall.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 6, 2020.