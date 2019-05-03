Virginia A. Nordlof



Born: January 7, 1943; in Muskegon, MI



Died: April 14, 2019; in Bakersfield, CA



Virginia "Ginny" A. Nordlof passed away in her sleep on the 14th of April in Bakersfield California.



Born in Muskegon Michigan the 7th of January 1943 to parents Hilma and Leonard Schneider, She graduated from the College of St. Francis in Joliet Illinois with a Bachelors in Science and worked as a Labor and Delivery Nurse at McHenry County Hospital. She actively volunteered at the YMCA Crystal Lake as a swimming instructor also participating in square dancing and scuba diving with the Reef Rovers scuba club. A world Traveler, Virginia visited many countries after she achieved her goal of visiting all 50 states first. Virginia was a long time resident of Crystal Lake and Huntley Illinois until 2015 when she moved with her son to Alaska following her husbands passing.



Virginia is preceded in death by her Husband Bill Nordlof, daughter Michelle, sister Barb Schulte, and her parents Hilma and Leonard.



She is survived by her son Keith Nordlof, his wife Teresa, grandchildren Owen, Steven, Drew (Sivil), Carrie, Ashley, her husband Tobi (Morgan), great grand daughter Lyla, brother Don Schneider, his wife Jean, and brother in law Ralph.



Services for her will be held Monday May 6th at 11:00am at Bethany Lutheran Church,76 West Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake Illinois.



In lieu of flowers donations to the MS Foundation in her name would be greatly appreciated, https://msfocus.org/Donate.aspx. Published in the Northwest Herald on May 3, 2019