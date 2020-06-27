Virginia Amandes



Born: September 12, 1929



Died: June 8, 2020



Virginia "Ginny" Amandes, age 90, passed away June 8, 2020, after a long illness at St. John of God Retirement & Care Center in Los Angeles, CA. She was born on September 12, 1929 to William and Esther (Shaughnessy) Kottke. On October 8, 1949 she married Philip Amandes in Chicago. They were married for 50 years until his death in 1999.



Ginny grew up in Chicago being raised by her grandparents, and met Philip on a blind date. They started their family in the city and eventually moved out to the country to Richmond, IL in 1956, and then to Crystal Lake, IL in 1968.



She loved being a mom to eleven, and to all her children's friends as well. She and Philip traveled after retirement to most of the states and parts of Europe. They were avid RVers and especially enjoyed their stay in Florida.



Ginny is survived by her children Peg, Mary, Lorraine, John, Paul, Tom, Eileen, Gerry, Louise, Vince, and Grace, as well as their spouses and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Ginny will be interred with Philip at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA at the base of Mt. Rainier. Memorial services are planned for the future.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store