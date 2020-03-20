|
|
Virginia "Ginny" Howley
Born: March 13, 1931
Died: March 16, 2020
Virginia "Ginny" Howley, 89, of Crystal Lake died peacefully in her sleep on March 16, 2020. She was born on March 13, 1931 in Fargo, North Dakota to Francis and Lorenze (nee Denis) Tritchler. She married Charles "Joe" Howley in 1951 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Fargo where they met a few months prior. She was the loving mother of Mark Howley, Kathleen (Tim) Wodetzki, Nancy Howley, Matt Howley, and John Howley; cherished grandmother of Anne and Jennifer Wodetzki, Jennings and Lani Anderson, Michele (Elio) Vento, Brendan Howley, and Jacob Howley; and beloved sister, Marguirete Dunn. She was preceded in death by two beloved sons, Joseph "Joey" and Paul Howley; her loving husband, Joe Howley; her beloved brother, Philip; and her beloved sister, Mary Jean.
Ginny was a parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. She taught catechism classes, was co-chairman of Creative Hands art and craft shop, sang in the choir, and was a member of St. Jude Rosary Guild with dear friends.
She lived a good life and died a good death. She left behind many who love her and is now home with God and all the Souls of the Faithful Departed.
Her family expresses thanks to the staff at the Gardens in Crystal Lake for the compassionate care she received there.
Funeral Mass and Interment will be held privately at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church for the family.
Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. For information and full obituary, please call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 20, 2020