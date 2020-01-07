|
Virginia Kleinfelter
Born: June 23, 1925
Died: January 3, 2020
Virginia "Jean" Kleinfelter, 94, of Crystal Lake, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020.
She was born June 23, 1925 in Chicago, the daughter of the late Hippolite and Anna (nee Yurkus) Jonaitis.
Jean, an avid scholar, graduated at 16 as Valedictorian and attended DePaul University's Business College giving her administrative skills she would use throughout her life. She was the Executive Administrative Assistant to the President of Oak Industries in Crystal Lake, maker of satellite and cable equipment, until her retirement.
She also enjoyed many hobbies: reading, sewing, square dancing, cooking and especially baking hundreds of cookies at Christmas for friends and family.
Jean is survived by her children, Janice Petty, Robert Kleinfelter, and Thomas (Kim) Kleinfelter; her grandchildren, Alison (Matt) Morgan, Melissa (Jay) Ochwat, Marc (Kyrie), Kellen and Ben Kleinfelter; and great-grandchildren, Noah, Jane, and David Morgan, Kyle and Avery Ochwat, and Jacob, Max, Ella, Zoe, and Zach Kleinfelter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clarence "Ted" Kleinfelter. They were married 69 years.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until prayers at 10:30 a.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake. Procession will follow to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W Terra Cotta Ave, Crystal Lake, for the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
Memorials may be made to at www.michaeljfox.org/donate.
For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 7, 2020