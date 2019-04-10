Virginia Lee Kamholz



Born: August 11, 1939



Died: April 8, 2019



Virginia Lee Kamholz, aka Ms. Ginny, born in Lansing, Michigan August 11, 1939 to Wilmer and Elizabeth Scharmen passed on to eternal rest April 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving and devoted family.



Oh God, please be above me to protect me, underneath me to support me, before me to guide me, behind me to forward me, within me to strengthen me, round about me to shield and comfort me. Thanking you in Jesus name, Amen.



She is survived by her husband, Milton, daughters, Natalie (Steve) Secor, Nadine Dworzynski, and son Kurt; grandchildren, Kyle (Ali) Secor, Jessica and Lucas Secor, Travis and Jerod Dworzynski and their father, Mike Dworzynski.



She leaves behind many friends and a wonderful church family at Zion Lutheran Church in Marengo.



She is loved and will be missed by all above.



At the request of Virginia there will be no services held.



Memorials can be made to either Zion Lutheran Church 412 Jackson St. Marengo, Ill. 60152 or Pioneer Center 4031 W. Dayton St. McHenry, Ill. 60050



