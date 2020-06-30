Virginia M. Norgard-Oost
Born: July 31, 1933; in Spring Grove, IL
Died: June 27, 2020; in Jacksonville, NC
Virginia M. Norgard-Oost, 86, formerly of Harvard and Hebron, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 while in the company of her family at their home in Jacksonville, NC. Virginia "Ginny" was a strong and loving woman born in Spring Grove, IL on July 31, 1933, to the late Kenneth and Martha (Cole) Lopeman. She was a graduate of Hebron High School in 1951 and married Christian "Chris" Norgard on Nov. 15, 1951, in Las Vegas, NV. They raised their 2 sons and ran the family farm in Hebron for nearly 20 years before the barn burned and they moved into town. There Ginny ran "Ginny's Grill" and stayed in Hebron for many more years before Chris passed away in 1992. Ginny married Quin Oost in 1996 and moved to Harvard. They spent several years together and enjoyed a bit of traveling before Quin passed away in 2006. Ginny was always very active in her community. She was a member of Chemung United Methodist Church and more recently attended services at Wilmot United Methodist Church in Wilmot, WI. She worked as a librarian at Hebron Public Library in Hebron and was also manager of the Hebron Senior Center. Ginny was a member of American Legion Auxiliary #606, the Hebron Service Club and an active member of Women of the Moose and Golden Agers in Harvard. For many years Ginny baked and decorated cakes for family and friends. She made countless birthday cakes for her grandchildren that will be in their memories forever! She also had a passion for knitting and cross stitch. She spent hours knitting dishcloths that she gave to her whole family during the holidays. She cross-stitched pillowcases and blankets with her beloved dog JR nestled nearby. Ginny had a fierce love for her family and taught them how important family really is. Ginny is survived by two sons Chris (Lisa) Norgard Jr. of Jacksonville, NC; Randy (Cindy) Norgard, of Genoa City, WI., 10 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Vera Slavin, her brother John C. Lopeman and both husbands. Visitation will be from on Thursday July 2, 2020, funeral services immediately following with Pastor Judy Wang of Wilmot UMC, Wilmot WI officiating. Interment will be in Linn-Hebron Cemetery in Hebron. Due to the pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide by the number of visitors allowed inside the funeral home. Everyone is welcome, but we ask that you keep your visit short so that all who wish to pay their respects will be able to do so. Memorial contributions may be made to Hebron Public Library, 9908 St. Albans St., Hebron, IL 60034.
For information, please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.