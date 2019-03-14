Virginia Ruth Turner



Born: March 14, 1932; in Elmhurst, IL



Died: March 10, 2019; in Colorado Springs, CO



Virginia Ruth (n e Taylor) Turner passed away on March 10, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Virginia was born March 14, 1932 in Elmhurst, Illinois to Lester and Ruth (n e Rochenbach) Taylor and was raised in Crystal Lake, IL. From 1952-1967 she was married to Warren Turner. From 1969 - 1981 she was married to Christ Schroeder. In 1986, she married Frederick Clarke and their marriage lasted until his death in 2000. Following Fred's death, she soon reconnected with Warren Turner, who cared for her in Colorado Springs.



Ginny was a member of the Crystal Lake High School Class of 1950. Ginny was an avid reader, and used her love of reading as a Proof Reader at Black Dot, Crystal Lake, Illinois. Ginny enjoyed gardening, playing cards, swimming and hiking at Veteran's Acres.



Ginny was a loving and devoted mother to David (Irene) Turner, John Turner, Mark Turner, James Turner and Carolyn (Jim) Carras; as well as caring grandmother to Jessica, Jeremy, Beth, Jackie, Nick, Brad, Matt, Alyssa, Alex and Jaxson; and many great grandchildren.



Ginny was predeceased by her parents, and her brothers, Seth Taylor and John Taylor.



She is survived by her husband, Warren; her children and grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and her sister, Susan (Charles) Nelson.



A Memorial service is planned for Saturday, March 23rd at 3:00 PM at the First Congregational Church, 461 Pierson St., Crystal Lake, Illinois.



Donations in Ginny's memory may be made to The .



If you would like to send your condolences to Ginnys family, share memories, or light a candle please visit www.crematecolorado.com. Published in the Northwest Herald from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019