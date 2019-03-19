Virginia M. Thomas



Born: March 14, 1948



Died: March 15, 2019



Virginia M. Thomas, 71, of Woodstock, died peacefully on March 15, 2019 following a lengthy illness. Despite her pain, she took comfort knowing she was loved dearly and supported by her family. She lived to celebrate her birthday with family on March 14th.



Virginia (Ginny) was born March 14, 1948 to Richard and Charmon (Geis) Hendrickson. She married Roger Thomas April 12, 1980 and they last celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary. She was a devoted wife, mother and dear friend who will be missed by all who knew her.



Ginny worked as a nurse for many years and enjoyed hobbies including music, crafts, sewing, cooking and crocheting. She worked tirelessly to support Boy Scouts and Troop 159 in Woodstock, IL. She especially enjoyed working with the Scouts to plan meals and prepare for Boundary Waters and other high-adventure activities. She is best known for her Dutch Oven Cobbler and pineapple upside-down cake receipts that the Troop enjoyed on campouts. Most of all, she was especially proud of Greg earning the rank of Eagle Scout.



She is survived by her husband Roger and their children Ben, Katrina, Greg and Amanda. She is also survived by her siblings Sue Kallas, Nancy Truman and Jeff Hendrickson. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00pm at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley, IL 60142.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BSA Troop 159, First United Methodist Church, 201 W. South St., Woodstock, IL 60098.



For further information, please call the DeFiore Funeral Home at 847-515-8772. On-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 19, 2019