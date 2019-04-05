Vivian G. Nystrom



Vivian G. Nystrom, age 95, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019. She was born in Chicago, IL to John and Eva Arbanas.



Vivian attended elementary and high school in Chicago and was later employed at City Service Company of Chicago. In 1944, Vivian met Roy while he was in the Navy. They were married in 1947 and moved to La Crosse, WI and later to Crystal Lake, IL where Roy was a teacher. As their children got older, Vivian went on to work at Harvey Hamper Company which she always appreciated for the flexibility they offered her with summers off. When Roy retired, they moved to Holmes Beach and spent their summers in Hayward, WI. Vivian was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.



She enjoyed attending her children's and grandchildren's athletic and school events. Vivian was very creative and enjoyed going to art shows and crafting holiday decorations. She was a talented seamstress; and her creations included holiday dresses, prom gowns and two daughters' wedding gowns. Vivian loved tennis, as a spectator and a player. She loved the water, whether she was in it swimming or sitting on the deck and watching the activities of others on the Lac Court Oreilles in Wisconsin.



Vivian was an active member of the Home Arts Guild and the P.E.O. Vivian loved to play cards and never turned down a card game. She taught many games to her children and grandchildren, but bridge was her real passion. She was an icon on Anna Maria Island, where she grew the bridge club at Roser Memorial Church from just a couple of tables to full capacity! Vivian enjoyed regularly attending and worshiping with her friends and Pastor Jeter at RiverLife Church in Bradenton.



Vivian is preceded in death by her parents, John and Eva, and her husband, Roy.



She is survived by her four children, Ronniece (Jim) Brady, Linnea (Scott) Minter, Roy Jr. (Gwen) Nystrom, Noreen (Daryl) Williams, seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and her brother Ronald Arbanas. The family would like to thank the staff at Windsor Oaks (Discovery Commons) of Bradenton for their loving care along with Tidewell Hospice.



A Celebration of Life is being held 3:00PM, Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Riverlife Church, 1012 57th Street East, Bradenton, FL 34208.



Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements.