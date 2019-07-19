Vivian M. Nockels



Born: April 20, 1933; in Chicago, IL



Died: July 12, 2019; in Algonquin, IL



Vivian M. Nockels, 86, of Algonquin passed away July 12, 2019. She was born in Chicago on April 20, 1933 to Cletus and Emma Nockels. She graduated from Foreman high school, Chicago. Vivian worked for Chicago Northwestern for 42 years. The most important things in her life were church, family and the Cubs.



She is survived by her brother, David (Sherry) Nockels; sister in-law, Mary Nockels; brother in-law, Martin Wolding; and many nieces, nephews and good friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Russel (Helen) Nockels, Daniel (Mary) Nockels, Joann (George) Wittereid, Walter Nockels, Bonnie (Paul) Hix, and Mary Wolding.



Funeral mass will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11AM at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Algonquin. Burial will follow at River Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4-8PM at Wait Ross Allanson Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel, Algonquin and again on Monday at church from 10AM until the time of mass.



Arrangements by Wait Ross Allanson Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel, Algonquin. For information, please call 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com