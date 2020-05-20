Voncille Buchanan
Voncille Buchanan

Voncille Buchanan age 71, of Lake in the Hills, IL formerly of Hoffman Estates IL passed away May 14, 2020.

Arrangements are entrusted to Willow Funeral Home in Algonquin, IL www.willowfh.com or 847-458-1700.


Published in Northwest Herald on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
