Voncille Buchanan
Voncille Buchanan age 71, of Lake in the Hills, IL formerly of Hoffman Estates IL passed away May 14, 2020.
Arrangements are entrusted to Willow Funeral Home in Algonquin, IL www.willowfh.com or 847-458-1700.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 20, 2020.