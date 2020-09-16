1/
Vonola Bernice Ferguson
1939 - 2020
Vonola Bernice Ferguson

Born: September 20, 1939

Died: September 10, 2020

Vonola Bernice Ferguson, 80, known by most as Voni, passed away September 10, 2020. She was born September 20, 1939 in Wichita, KS to James and Corinne Balding.

Surviving her is her husband Troy, daughters Cathy Moseley (Mike) and Dawn Bauml. Granddaughter Elizabeth (Johnny) Paolella, grandsons Michael, Danny and Joseph. Great grandchildren Johnny and Amelia. Many loving nephews and nieces and great nieces and nephews and a host of friends and neighbors. And her heart sister Jimmie Lou Kwortnik (Miller).

A small private family ceremony will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.

Guests may register at www.caruth-hale.com.


Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 16, 2020.
