Marengo-Union Funeral Home
505 East Grant Highway
Marengo, IL 60152
(815) 568-8131
Vyto Abramavicius
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
323 N Taylor St
Marengo, IL
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
323 N Taylor St
Marengo, IL
Vyto Abramavicius Obituary
Vyto Abramavicius

Born: May 1, 1947; in Frankfort, Germany

Died: March 6, 2019; in Chicago, IL

Vyto Abramavicius, 71, passed away March 6, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Anne (nee Kerschen); the loving father of Jason (Jody), Jeannette (Weldon) Beaver, Matthew (Rebekah), Jessica (Frankie) Abralind, and Monica (Maurice) Opotowsky; proud grandfather of Heidi, Amy, Elliott, Arabelle, Henry, Levi, Caleb, James, Michael, Maxwell, Mary, Margaret, Moses, and Marcus ; dear brother of Stanley, Grazina, and the late Bruno; and the fond uncle and friend to many.

Memorial visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 323 N Taylor St, Marengo, IL 60152, on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., where a Memorial Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m.

To leave a memorial message visit Marengo-UnionFuneralHome.com. For information call (815) 568-8131.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 10, 2019
