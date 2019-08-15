Northwest Herald Obituaries
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
Walfred Eugene Lundgren


1935 - 2019
Walfred Eugene Lundgren Obituary
Walfred Eugene Lundgren

Born: June 7, 1935; in Capron, IL

Died: August 13, 2019; Harvard, IL

Walfred Eugene Lundgren, 84, of Harvard, Illinois passed away on August 13, 2019 at Harvard Mercy Care Center after fighting the good fight. He was born on June 7, 1935 in Capron, Illinois to Gus and Avilda (Edson) Lundgren. He married Peggy (Witsil) Breen on June 18, 1977 in Harvard for 34 years until her death in 2012.

Wally graduated from Hebron High School in 1954. He worked on the family and neighboring farms and meat packing plants in his early years, served in the US Army as a Military Police Officer from March 1958 to March 1960 and was promoted to the rank of E-4 Specialist. While in the military, Wally was assigned to Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; with the 294 Military Police Company in South Korea; and Ft. Sheridan, Illinois. He had a 37-year career with Vulcan Materials starting in 1963 and worked his way throughout the materials handling business as a truck driver, plant systems operator, and retired as a foreman.

He loved his wife, dog, and family (in this order), along with traveling/RVing across the United States to see natural wonders and national monuments mostly west of the Mississippi, with several long trips throughout Alaska. He loved life, nature, and simple pleasures. Wally found humor in nearly everything, was well known for telling funny stories, and maintained a positive spirit to the very end. He was a Moose Lodge Life Time Member and was a loyal sports fan, Go Chicago Cubs and Bears.

Survivors include: four sisters: Alice, Janet, Judy, and Sue; four children: Brian, Connie, John, and Paula; four step children: Cindy, James, Mike, and Cheryl; 17 Grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by: His wife, Peggy; a grandson, Allen Kofoed; brothers: Jim (died at 4 years) and John (died at 23 years), and their beloved dog "Toke".

Visitation is on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4-7pm at Saunders and McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 Sumner St., Harvard, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at the same location on Saturday, August 17 at 10am with Reverend Eric Blachford officiating.

Interment will follow the service at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Harvard, Illinois. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

Call Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home for more info at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
