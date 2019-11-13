Northwest Herald Obituaries
Services
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-1760
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Avenue
Crystal Lake, IL
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
7:30 PM
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Avenue
Crystal Lake, IL
Wallace Joseph Larson


1936 - 2019
Wallace Joseph Larson Obituary
Wallace Joseph Larson

Born: November 16, 1936; in Chicago, IL

Died: November 9, 2019; in North Chicago, IL

Wallace Joseph Larson, 82, passed away on November 9, 2019. He was born November 16, 1936 to Myrta and Paul Larson. He was the beloved husband of 58 years to Mary Larson (nee Leahy). The loving father of Darrin Larson (Lisa Amodeo) and the late Marc Larson. The proud grandfather of Ryan, Austin, Madison, Alexis and Bianca Ramirez. Dear brother of Marjorie Bauschke and Marian Zamotin. Wallace was a Chicago Golden Glove Boxing Champion in 1954. He was an avid bike rider, a nature enthusiast, and he loved hiking anywhere. He proudly served his Country in Thailand, during the Vietnam War. He was an honest, kind man and he will be dearly missed. Memorial visitation at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 West Terra Cotta Avenue, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4pm-8pm, where a Memorial Service will begin at 7:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: . For information call the Funeral Home, (815) 459-1760.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -