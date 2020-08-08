Walter A. Kadlubowski
Walter A. Kadlubowski, age 59 of Richmond, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his home. He was born in Chicago to Walter H. and Dolores (Borowski) Kadlubowski.
Walter was born in Chicago and raised in Mt. Prospect. He was a graduate of Wheeling High School. Walter was an avid White Sox Fan, and a profound self-taught photographer. Mod Pizza was one of the many commercial vendors that purchased his photography works. Walter's photo collection is displayed on his Flickr site - Cragin Spring. Walter was a loving father, his whole world revolved around his children.
He is survived by three children, Megan (John) Mateling, Casey (Lydia Wassman) Kadlubowski, Julie Kadlubowski; cousins, Carol (Tom) Judd, Nancy Dohr Kalck, Diana Cohen; and his former wife and friend, Mary Kadlubowski.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents, a cousin, James "Jimmy" Dohr; and an aunt, Alice Ross.
Services were private for the family.
